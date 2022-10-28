Who's Playing
Indiana @ Washington
Current Records: Indiana 1-4; Washington 3-1
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Wednesday, Indiana lost to the Chicago Bulls on the road by a decisive 124-109 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.
A well-balanced attack led the Wizards over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Washington put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 120-99 victory. Power forward Kyle Kuzma (25 points) was the top scorer for Washington.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Indiana's defeat took them down to 1-4 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 3-1. Allowing an average of 122 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.86
Odds
The Wizards are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Indiana.
- Oct 19, 2022 - Washington 114 vs. Indiana 107
- Mar 06, 2022 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 123
- Feb 16, 2022 - Indiana 113 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 06, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Washington 110
- Oct 22, 2021 - Washington 135 vs. Indiana 134
- May 20, 2021 - Washington 142 vs. Indiana 115
- May 08, 2021 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 132
- May 03, 2021 - Washington 154 vs. Indiana 141
- Mar 29, 2021 - Washington 132 vs. Indiana 124
- Aug 03, 2020 - Indiana 111 vs. Washington 100
- Nov 06, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 106
- Feb 23, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 107 vs. Indiana 89
- Dec 23, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Washington 89
- Dec 10, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 17, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Mar 04, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 05, 2018 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 16, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 10, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2016 - Indiana 107 vs. Washington 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Washington 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Indiana 104
- Nov 24, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Washington 106