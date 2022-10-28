Who's Playing

Indiana @ Washington

Current Records: Indiana 1-4; Washington 3-1

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, Indiana lost to the Chicago Bulls on the road by a decisive 124-109 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

A well-balanced attack led the Wizards over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Washington put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 120-99 victory. Power forward Kyle Kuzma (25 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Indiana's defeat took them down to 1-4 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 3-1. Allowing an average of 122 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.86

Odds

The Wizards are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Indiana.