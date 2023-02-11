Who's Playing

Indiana @ Washington

Current Records: Indiana 25-32; Washington 25-29

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.93 points per matchup before their game Saturday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Capital One Arena. Indiana might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

On Friday, the Pacers lost to the Phoenix Suns at home by a decisive 117-104 margin. The top scorer for Indiana was small forward Bennedict Mathurin (22 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 61-61 at the half for Washington and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, but Washington stepped up in the second half for a 118-104 win. Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with 36 points and nine rebounds.

Washington's victory lifted them to 25-29 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 25-32. We'll see if the Wizards can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.60

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wizards, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.