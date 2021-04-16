Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Washington

Current Records: New Orleans 25-30; Washington 21-33

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New Orleans and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 24 of 2018.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Wednesday as they won 123-111. It was another big night for Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 15 boards, and 11 dimes. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, falling 116-106. New Orleans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 28 points and seven assists, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Washington's victory lifted them to 21-33 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 25-30. Allowing an average of 118.65 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last ten games against New Orleans.