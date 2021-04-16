Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Washington
Current Records: New Orleans 25-30; Washington 21-33
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New Orleans and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 24 of 2018.
Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Wednesday as they won 123-111. It was another big night for Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 15 boards, and 11 dimes. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, falling 116-106. New Orleans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 28 points and seven assists, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Washington's victory lifted them to 21-33 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 25-30. Allowing an average of 118.65 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Washington have won six out of their last ten games against New Orleans.
- Jan 27, 2021 - New Orleans 124 vs. Washington 106
- Aug 07, 2020 - New Orleans 118 vs. Washington 107
- Nov 28, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Washington 104
- Nov 24, 2018 - Washington 124 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 09, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. New Orleans 97
- Dec 19, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Feb 04, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 29, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 23, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. New Orleans 89
- Dec 11, 2015 - New Orleans 107 vs. Washington 105