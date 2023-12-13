The Washington Wizards will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 3-19 overall and 1-7 at home, while New Orleans is 13-11 overall and 4-7 on the road. The Pelicans sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, while the Wizards rank 14th in the East.

The Pelicans are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pelicans odds, and the over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Wizards vs. Pelicans spread: Wizards +7.5

Wizards vs. Pelicans over/under: 241.5 points

Wizards vs. Pelicans money line: Wizards: +243, Pelicans: -304

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against Philadelphia, falling 146-101. The Wizards have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Washington has lost each of its last seven games at home, but the Wizards are 9-1 in their last 10 home games against the Pelicans.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans strolled past Minnesota with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 121-107. The win was just what the Pelicans needed coming off of a 133-89 loss in their prior contest.

Zion Williamson was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 36 points along with five rebounds. Those 36 points set a new season-high mark for Williamson. For the season, Williamson is averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

