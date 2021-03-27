Who's Playing
Detroit @ Washington
Current Records: Detroit 12-32; Washington 15-28
What to Know
This Saturday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.91 points per game. They will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 106-102 to the New York Knicks on Thursday. The Wizards were up 60-45 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Garrison Mathews, who had 16 points, and power forward Rui Hachimura, who had 21 points along with nine boards.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Detroit had to settle for a 113-111 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Small forward Jerami Grant (19 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons.
Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.
Washington is now 15-28 while Detroit sits at 12-32. The Wizards are 9-18 after losses this season, Detroit 10-21.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.
- Jan 20, 2020 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 26, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. Washington 102
- Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95