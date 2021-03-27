Who's Playing

Detroit @ Washington

Current Records: Detroit 12-32; Washington 15-28

What to Know

This Saturday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.91 points per game. They will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 106-102 to the New York Knicks on Thursday. The Wizards were up 60-45 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Garrison Mathews, who had 16 points, and power forward Rui Hachimura, who had 21 points along with nine boards.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Detroit had to settle for a 113-111 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Small forward Jerami Grant (19 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Washington is now 15-28 while Detroit sits at 12-32. The Wizards are 9-18 after losses this season, Detroit 10-21.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.