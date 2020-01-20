Wizards vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Washington

Current Records: Detroit 16-27; Washington 13-28

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.24 points per contest before their contest on Monday. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 2 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena after a few days off. Washington staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Wizards were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, the Toronto Raptors took down the Wizards 140-111. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of SF Davis Bertans, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-13, 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Detroit. They really took it to the Atlanta Hawks for a full four quarters, racking up a 136-103 win. The oddsmakers were on Detroit's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 132-102 punch to the gut against Detroit the last time the two teams met in December. A big part of the Wizards' success was SG Bradley Beal, so the Pistons will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Washington have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Detroit.