Wizards vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wizards vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Washington
Current Records: Detroit 16-27; Washington 13-28
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.24 points per contest before their contest on Monday. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 2 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena after a few days off. Washington staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Wizards were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, the Toronto Raptors took down the Wizards 140-111. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of SF Davis Bertans, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-13, 12-point finish.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Detroit. They really took it to the Atlanta Hawks for a full four quarters, racking up a 136-103 win. The oddsmakers were on Detroit's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 132-102 punch to the gut against Detroit the last time the two teams met in December. A big part of the Wizards' success was SG Bradley Beal, so the Pistons will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.90
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Detroit.
- Dec 26, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. Washington 102
- Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Buy or Sell: Zion debut takes the cake
The No. 1 overall pick is expected to make his debut this week against the Spurs
-
Lakers' Davis available vs. Celtics
Davis has missed almost two weeks of action after taking a scary fall on his backside against...
-
Sabonis gets first triple-double in win
Sabonis finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Pacers won in Denver for...
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 20 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks back on top
It was a short run in the No. 1 spot for the Lakers, who were outdone by the Bucks this week
-
Raptors vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Raptors vs. Hawks matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers make statement in win vs. Houston
The Lakers and Rockets battled it out in what could be a playoff preview
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset