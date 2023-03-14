Who's Playing
Detroit @ Washington
Current Records: Detroit 16-53; Washington 31-37
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since April 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Washington at 7 p.m. ET March 14 at Capital One Arena. The Pistons aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
Detroit made easy work of the Indiana Pacers on Monday and carried off a 117-97 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Detroit had established a 91-68 advantage. Their shooting guard Cory Joseph filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 22 points, five dimes and five boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Washington and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Wizards falling 112-93 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of center Kristaps Porzingis, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting.
Detroit's win lifted them to an irreparable 16-53 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 31-37. Allowing an average of 118.59 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.88
Odds
The Wizards are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Washington have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.
- Mar 07, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 117
- Oct 25, 2022 - Washington 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Mar 25, 2022 - Washington 100 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 116
- Apr 17, 2021 - Washington 121 vs. Detroit 100
- Apr 01, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 27, 2021 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 20, 2020 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 26, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. Washington 102
- Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95