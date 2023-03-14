Who's Playing

Detroit @ Washington

Current Records: Detroit 16-53; Washington 31-37

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since April 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Washington at 7 p.m. ET March 14 at Capital One Arena. The Pistons aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Detroit made easy work of the Indiana Pacers on Monday and carried off a 117-97 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Detroit had established a 91-68 advantage. Their shooting guard Cory Joseph filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 22 points, five dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between Washington and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Wizards falling 112-93 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of center Kristaps Porzingis, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Detroit's win lifted them to an irreparable 16-53 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 31-37. Allowing an average of 118.59 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.88

Odds

The Wizards are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.