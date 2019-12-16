Wizards vs. Pistons odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer

The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 11-15 overall and 7-6 at home, while Washington is 7-17 overall and 3-11 on the road. The Pistons have won five of their past seven games. The Wizards won the first meeting between the teams this season on Nov. 4, 115-99. Washington has lost four straight games and five in a row on the road. Detroit is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Pistons vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Detroit was able to grind out a win over Houston on Saturday, 115-107. The Pistons' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Bruce Brown, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 10 boards, along with six assists, and Luke Kennard, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds. Derrick Rose had 20 points and a season-high 12 assists.

Blake Griffin sat out the second half of the game with knee soreness. He is questionable for Monday's game. Andre Drummond sat out with an eye infection but is expected to play this week.

Meanwhile, Washington prevailed over Memphis 128-111 on Saturday. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points. He scored 22 in the first meeting with the Pistons.

Isaiah Thomas has missed four straight games with a calf strain and is questionable for tonight's game.

So who wins Wizards vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.