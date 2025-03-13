The Detroit Pistons (37-29) and Washington Wizards (13-51) are set to square off in an Eastern Conference affair on Thursday. The Wizards head into battle on a two-game losing streak. The Pistons beat Washington 123-103 on Tuesday in the first leg of a back-to-back. This was Detroit's second straight win. The Pistons have won both games against the Wizards this campaign. Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) and Bilal Coulibaly (hip) are out for Washington.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., is at 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -13.5

Wizards vs. Pistons over/under: 235 points

Wizards vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -926, Washington +612

WASH: Wizards are 27-35-2 against the spread this season

DET: Pistons are 37-26-3 against the spread this season

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Jordan Poole is able to space the floor and create his own shot for Washington. Poole averages a team-high 21.1 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The Michigan product has finished with 24-plus points in three of his last five outings. On March 8 against the Raptors, Poole had 34 points, five assists, and went 7-of-12 from 3-point land.

Forward Alex Sarr has been an athletic defender due to his speed and length. Sarr also has a soft touch around the rim. He averages 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. The 19-year-old has finished with a double-double in two of his last three games. In the March 10 game versus the Raptors, Sarr had 10 points and 14 boards.

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is a reliable shot-creator and facilitator for the Pistons. The 23-year-old is currently 10th in the league in points (25.7) and third in assists (9.3) to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game. He's ranked up 27-plus points and five-plus assists in five consecutive games. In Tuesday's win over the Wizards, Cunningham compiled 27 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists.

Center Jalen Duren is a dominant two-way threat in the frontcourt. The Memphis product ranks 10th in the NBA in rebounds (10.3) and fourth in field goal percentage (69.6%) to go along with 11.4 points per game. He's racked up 31 double-doubles this season. On March 9 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Duren had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

How to make Wizards vs. Pistons picks

