The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 13-34 overall and 8-14 at home, while the Wizards are 17-29 overall and 7-14 on the road. The Wizards have won the last two meetings, including a 106-92 victory on Saturday.

Washington is favored by three points in the latest Pistons vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.

Pistons vs. Wizards spread: Pistons +3

Pistons vs. Wizards over-under: 222 points

Pistons vs. Wizards money line: Washington -145 Pistons +125



What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit's lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, 124-101. The Pistons were outscored 73-49 in the second half. Jerami Grant had 30 points along with three blocks. Detroit has lost five of their past six games.

Saben Lee scored two points on Wednesday and Saddiq Bey went scoreless. Hamidou Diallo scored 19 points. Dennis Smith Jr. (back), Wayne Ellington (calf) and Sekou Doumbouya (illness) are out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington fell to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, 114-104. Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. Rui Hachimura scored 30 points. The Wizards failed in a bid to win three consecutive games. Bradley Beal (hip) has missed the last two games and is questionable for Thursday.

Westbrook leads the NBA with 17 triple-doubles. He had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists vs, the Pistons on Saturday. The Wizards will play seven of their next eight games on the road. Raul Neto (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game and Daniel Gafford (ankle) is out.

