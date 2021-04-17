The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are 22-33 overall and 11-16 at home, while Detroit is 17-39 overall and 7-23 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Washington is favored by four points in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Wizards -4

Wizards vs. Pistons over-under: 226 points

Wizards vs. Pistons money line: Washington -175, Detroit +155



What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington scored a 117-115 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Russell Westbrook almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 15 boards, and nine assists. He leads the league with 24 triple-doubles this season. Westbrook scored 10 of the Wizards' 12 points in overtime. He made a pair of free throws with one second left in the extra period to seal the win.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points on Friday despite missing all nine of his 3-point attempts. The Wizards are percentage points behind the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, at .400 to Toronto's .404. Washington has won three consecutive games. Davis Bertans (personal) is out for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, 110-104. Josh Jackson had 29 points along with seven rebounds, and Isaiah Stewart dropped a double-double on 21 boards and 15 points. The Pistons avoided a fourth consecutive loss with the victory. Detroit squandered an 11-point fourth quarter lead but held on for the win.

Detroit has the worst record in the Eastern Conference, one game behind Orlando for 14th place. Sekou Doumbouya (neck) is probable for Saturday's game. Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) is out.

How to make Pistons vs. Wizards picks

