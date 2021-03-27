The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 15-28 overall and 8-14 at home, while Detroit is 12-32 overall and 5-19 on the road. The Wizards won three of the four last meetings last season.

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Wizards -3.5

Wizards vs. Pistons over-under: 224 points

Wizards vs. Pistons money line: Washington -165, Detroit +145



What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards collapsed in a 106-102 defeat against the New York Knicks on Thursday. Washington was up 60-45 at the end of the half and by 17 in the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Rui Hachimura had 21 points and nine rebounds. The Wizards have lost three consecutive games and eight of nine.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points on Thursday. He is questionable for Saturday's game because of foot soreness. Russell Westbrook double-doubled on 13 points and 18 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit fell 113-111 to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Small forward Jerami Grant (19 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons. Detroit has lost three consecutive games and seven of nine. The Pistons had a chance to tie the game with 3.3 seconds remaining but Cory Joseph missed a layup.

Detroit missed 13 free throws in the loss to Brooklyn. Dennis Smith Jr. (back) did not play on Friday. Hamidou Diallo made his Pistons debut and scored six points in 19 minutes.

