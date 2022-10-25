The Detroit Pistons will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. Detroit is off to a 1-2 start after a 124-115 loss to the Pacers on Oct. 22 while Washington is 2-1 coming off a 117-107 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. The Wizards swept the four-game regular-season series against the Pistons a season ago but the teams split those four contests against the spread.

However, both teams have been struggling against the spread of late with the Pistons going 1-5 ATS in their last six games while the Wizards are 1-4-1 during that span. Washington is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 221. Before you make any Pistons vs. Wizards picks and predictions, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Wizards -5.5

Wizards vs. Pistons over/under: 221 points

Why the Wizards can cover



Washington is coming off a 35-47 season where it missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament but it was Hall of Famer Wes Unseld's first season at the helm and he has to like the growth he's seen early in 2022-23. The Wizards began their season with a 114-107 win over the Pacers and then followed that up with a 102-100 win over the Bulls before the loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

The Wizards enter Tuesday's contest ranked fifth in the NBA in field-goal percentage (48.8) and third in field-goal percentage allowed (41.5). Bradley Beal is shooting an astounding 61.7% from the floor this year while averaging 23.0 points and 6.3 assists per game and his growth as a facilitator has helped Washington initiate its half-court offense more effectively.

Why the Pistons can cover

With the benefit of youth on their side and talented young guards like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey running the show, the Pistons like to get out and run. They rank seventh in the NBA in pace (102.4 possessions per game) and they've shown a willingness to share the basketball with four players averaging at least 17.7 points per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic has looked like a shrewd offseason acquisition as the 33-year-old has provided a veteran scoring presence on the wing. Bogdanovic is averaging a team-leading 19.3 points per game and is shooting 48.8% from the floor and 50.0% from the 3-point line.

