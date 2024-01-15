The Washington Wizards (7-31) will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-36) on Monday afternoon. Washington snapped a six-game losing streak with a 127-99 win at Atlanta on Saturday. Detroit has not won a game since the end of December, losing all seven of its games in January. The Pistons are coming off a 112-110 loss to Houston last Friday and they have the worst record in the NBA.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 240.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Wizards -5.5

Wizards vs. Pistons over/under: 240.5 points

Wizards vs. Pistons money line: Wizards -218, Pistons +180

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington snapped a six-game losing streak with one of its most impressive performances of the season on Saturday night, cruising to a 127-99 victory. Kyle Kuzma poured in 29 points, while Jordan Poole added 20 points. Atlanta shot a season-low 34% from the floor and failed to score 100 points for the first time this season, ending a streak of 94 straight games with at least 100 points.

Small forward Deni Avdija finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, while center Daniel Gafford had 10 points and six rebounds. Kuzma leads the Wizards with 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, scoring in double figures in nine of his last 10 games. Washington has won 16 consecutive home games against Detroit, and the Pistons are riding an 18-game road losing streak.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has lost all seven of its games this month, but three of those contests have been close calls. The Pistons took Utah to overtime before losing to Golden State by just four points, with both of those outings coming on the road. They covered the spread as 8-point home underdogs against Houston on Friday, coming up just short in a 112-110 final.

Four of Detroit's five starters finished in double figures against Houston, led by 19 points and seven rebounds from small forward Kevin Knox II. Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren each scored at least 15 points, while point guard Alec Burks chipped in 19 points off the bench. Washington is 2-13 in its last 15 home games, and it has covered the spread just one time in its last seven Monday home games. See which team to pick here.

