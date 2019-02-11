Wizards vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The offensively-challenged Detroit Pistons host the defensively-challenged Washington Wizards on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons (25-29) rank in the bottom-third of the NBA in scoring, while the Wizards (24-32) are the league's second-worst defensive team. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the season series is tied. The Pistons beat the Wizards at home in December, while the Wizards prevailed at home last month. The Pistons are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds after the line opened at -3.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 225.5, up 2.5 from the opener. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before entering any Wizards vs. Pistons picks of your own.

The model knows the Pistons have three players who average in double-figures. Blake Griffin (26.1 points per game) leads the way and has been scorching hot the past 10 games he's played, scoring at least 35 three times. Andre Drummond, the team's top rebounder at 14.9 per game, has also been heating up offensively. He's averaging 17.1 points per game, but has scored 20 or more points five times in the last seven games.

Guard Reggie Jackson (14.8 points per game) has topped his average in five of his last six games, including 29 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 2. Detroit is 10-5-2 against the spread versus teams like the Wizards that win less than 45 percent of their games.

The model also knows the Wizards have won 11 of the past 16 meetings against the Pistons, including four of the past six. Washington has the edge in scoring at 113.8 points per game, sixth best in the league, compared to Detroit's 106.2, which is 23rd. The Wizards are led in scoring by Bradley Beal (25 points per game), who has equaled or surpassed his season average in four consecutive games and seven of the past 10.

Washington is ninth in the league in field goal percentage at 47.0, and is 6-3 against the spread versus teams like the Pistons that win between 45 and 55 percent of their games.

