Wizards vs. Pistons odds: NBA expert picks, predictions from data scientist on 19-10 run

The Washington Wizards, in line for a first-round home playoff series, play the desperate Detroit Pistons in a key matchup for both sides Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Wizards are favored by 1.5, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210.

Before picking a side, you need to see what data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. The renowned co-founder of Accuscore and principal SportsLine engineer, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks.

When it comes to games involving the Pistons, Oh is on a roll, nailing 19 of his past 29 selections. He also cashed in on a Wizards pick just two days ago, taking Washington (+1.5) in a 116-106 upset victory over the Spurs.

Oh knows that the Pistons (34-40), five games behind the Bucks for the final playoff spot in the East, have won four of five to keep their slim postseason chances alive. Oh knows there is a glimmer of hope and expects a motivated Pistons team to show up. After Thursday, five of Detroit's final seven games come against non-playoff contenders.

This is the final game of a short homestand for the Detroit -- it is 23-14 at home, fifth best among all teams in the East.

The Wizards (41-33) lost three in a row before handling the Spurs. They could get a huge boost, as star point guard John Wall, who hasn't played since having knee surgery in January, is in Detroit and considered questionable.

The Wizards have beaten the Pistons in all three previous meetings this season, by 2, 18 and 10 points.

We can tell you Oh is leaning under, but he has identified a critical stat that will make all the difference when it comes to the spread.

What side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards-Pistons spread you need to be all over, and what critical stat determines the outcome, all from the renowned data scientist on a 19-10 run picking Pistons games.