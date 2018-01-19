Wizards vs. Pistons odds, picks: Should you back Washington as 1.5-point favorites?

Two Eastern Conference contenders on minor slides look to turn things around when the Detroit Pistons host the Washington Wizards for a Friday prime-time showdown at 8 p.m. ET. The Wizards are 1.5-point road favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208.5.

When it comes to picking the NBA, no one is hotter than Zack Cimini. The pro handicapper and SportsLine expert is lighting a blazing trail in the NBA, nailing 12 of his past 15 picks.

He has also become quite the Pistons expert. In the past 15 games he has picked involving Detroit, he has won on 12 of them.

That's two 80 percent streaks meshing for one nationally televised showdown. He improved upon both streaks Saturday, taking Chicago +1 in a 107-105 outright win over the Pistons. Anyone who has followed his selections is up big.

Now, Cimini has evaluated every angle of Friday's Wizards-Pistons game and locked in his pick. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Cimini knows the Wizards (25-20) have already beaten the Pistons twice this season, including a 109-91 victory in Washington on Dec. 1 (the Wizards covered as one-point favorites) and a 115-111 victory in the teams' second game of the season (the Wizards did not cover as 6.5-point favorites).

Washington has won nine of the past 12 meetings and is 4-1 against the spread in this series in the past five meetings.

But overall, Washington has lost four of six, including a 133-109 rout at the hands of the Hornets on Wednesday. Charlotte had 77 points by halftime. Bradley Beal had 26 points, the 26th time he has led the Wizards in scoring.

The Wizards are among the NBA's worst teams against the spread as a favorite, covering in just eight of 30 games. Conversely, the Pistons are 14-8-1 ATS as the underdog.

Do those trends continue, or can the Wizards get back on track and keep their fifth-place spot in the East? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Wizards-Pistons from an expert running 80 percent success rates on NBA and Pistons selections, and find out.