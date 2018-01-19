Wizards vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Wizards at Pistons



Date: Friday, Jan. 19



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan



TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis

We may still be about a month from the All-Star break, but in the jumbled Eastern Conference playoff picture, games between teams fighting for postseason spots are already starting to become important. Third place and ninth place are separated by just four games, and a quick winning or losing streak can shoot you up or down the standings in just a few days.

Thus, Friday night's matchup between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons is quietly a big game. The Wizards have dropped two games in a row, and now sit in fifth in the East, just two games above the Pistons, who, on a three-game losing streak of their own, occupy ninth.

The Wizards, at least on paper, seem as though they should have the upper hand in this matchup. However, they've had a big problem playing to their competition this season. Some nights they'll look like real contenders in the East, and others they'll get beat by inferior teams.

Both teams have been good all season on defense, but each have noted their work on that end has slipped in recent games. Whichever team is able to lock in defensively should have a good chance at coming away with this victory.