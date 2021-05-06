The Washington Wizards will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 27-39 overall and 16-16 at home, while the Wizards are 30-36 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Raptors are three games behind the Wizards for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Raptors vs. Wizards spread: Raptors -3

Raptors vs. Wizards over-under: 235.5 points

Raptors vs. Wizards money line: Toronto -150, Washington +130



What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost 105-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Fred VanVleet dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 dimes. The Raptors have lost four of their past five games. Pascal Siakam had 24 points. Kyle Lowry (back) missed the game but is not on Thursday's injury report.

The Raptors have won eight consecutive matchups with the Wizards dating back to March of 2018. OG Anunoby (calf) is doubtful for Thursday's game. Chris Boucher and Paul Watson (knee injuries) are out. Gary Trent Jr. (leg) is probable. Yuta Watanabe (ankle) may be a game-time decision.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards fell short in a 135-134 thriller against the Bucks on Wednesday. Bradley Beal hit a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left to cut the lead to one point and Washington took the ball back, but Garrison Mathews missed a desperation 50-footer as time expired. Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double on 29 points, 17 assists, and 12 rebounds. He leads the NBA in triple-doubles this season with 33.

The Wizards have a 3-3 record in their last six games. Rui Hachimura missed Wednesday's game with an illness and is not expected to play on Thursday. Westbrook has five triple-doubles in his last six games.

