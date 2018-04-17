Wizards vs. Raptors odds, line Game 2: 2018 NBA playoffs picks, predictions from expert who's 8-2

The Toronto Raptors finally broke their streak of Game 1 futility in the NBA playoffs when they held off the Washington Wizards 114-106 on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Raptors will look to take command of the series with another home victory in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs. Game 2 tips at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto is a 6.5-point favorite, with the over-under for points scored set at 205.5.

Dragiev knows that with their win Saturday, the Raptors snapped their NBA-worst streak of 10 consecutive losses to start a playoff series, which included six at home.

Toronto got off to a hot start, but Washington kept its composure and took a four-point halftime lead behind a strong second quarter.

It was an air-tight battle the rest of the way, but Toronto took advantage of a flagrant foul on Washington early in the fourth quarter to shift momentum. The Raptors used a four-point possession to spark a 7-0 run for a 95-91 lead and another 8-0 burst gave them the lead for good.

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry had 28 combined points on 10-of-26 shooting from the field, along with seven turnovers. But they were bailed out by an ultra-efficient supporting cast, as Serge Ibaka and Delon Wright went 15 of 21 from the field. Toronto shot 53 percent for the game.

John Wall led five Wizards in double figures with 23 points and 15 assists, while Markieff Morris had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Bradley Beal added 19 points.

Washington had its chances, but lamented a lack of composure down the stretch, a trait that has haunted the Wizards in close games all season.

