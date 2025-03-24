The 2024-25 NBA season is winding down, and two teams that have fallen out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head on Monday when the Washington Wizards host the Toronto Raptors. Washington is 15-55 overall and has the worst record in the conference, while Toronto is 11th at 24-47, but has fallen six games behind Miami to get into the NBA play-in tournament. This will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between these two franchises, and the Raptors won and covered the spread in two of the first three matchups.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET. Washington is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Raptors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors spread: Washington -1.5

Wizards vs. Raptors over/under: 227.5 points

Wizards vs. Raptors money line: Washington -121, Toronto +101

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington might be positioning itself for a better chance in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, but the Wizards have also prioritized developing the young talent they already have on the roster this season. Alex Sarr was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and he's averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during the month of March, making it his best scoring month of the season.

Bub Carrington and KyShawn George are both 21 or younger like Sarr, and they've also taken advantage of a lot of playing time this season and become more comfortable in significant roles. This will be the third time in just over two weeks that the young Wizards have met the Raptors, and they did manage to score a 118-117 upset win as 4.5-point underdogs in Toronto on March 8 where Sarr had 10 points and a career-high of 14 boards, while Jordan Poole poured in 34 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Raptors can cover

Meanwhile, the Raptors are on a four-game losing streak coming off a 123-89 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Scottie Barnes had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting while adding six assists and six rebounds, but Toronto shot just 38.0% from the floor as a team and went 10-for-39 from the 3-point line.

When these two teams last met in Toronto on March 10, the Raptors scored a comfortable 119-104 win as 7-point favorites, and AJ Lawson poured in 32 points off the bench. Lawson was one of four players to record a double-double for Toronto in that matchup, and the Raptors also had eight players reach double-figures in scoring when they beat the Wizards 106-82 in D.C. on Jan. 29. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Wizards vs. Raptors picks

