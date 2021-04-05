The Washington Wizards will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 19-30 overall and 10-12 at home, while the Wizards are 17-31 overall and 7-15 on the road. The Raptors have won eight consecutive meetings between the two teams.

Raptors vs. Wizards spread: Raptors -4.5

Raptors vs. Wizards over-under: 227.5 points

Raptors vs. Wizards money line: Toronto -185, Washington +165



What you need to know about the Raptors



Toronto blew out Golden State in historic fashion, 130-77 on Wednesday. It was the largest margin of victory in franchise history. The Raptors led by as many as 61 points in the fourth quarter. Pascal Siakam had 36 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

The Raptors recorded opponent season lows in points (77), field goals (26) and field goal percentage (.329) on Wednesday. They also scored a franchise record for the third quarter with 46 points. Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip) are out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington took a 109-87 beating from the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Russell Westbrook posted a double-double with 26 points and 14 boards along with five assists. He had recorded three consecutive triple-doubles coming into Saturday's game. The 87 points scored were a season low for Washington.

Washington has lost three consecutive games and 11 of its last 14. The Wizards lost the first meeting of the season with the Raptors on Feb. 10, 137-115. Bradley Beal (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

