Wizards vs. Raptors odds: NBA picks, predictions from senior analyst on 31-18 run

An important matchup of Eastern Conference powers awaits Friday when the Wizards host the Raptors in a nationally televised showdown at 8 p.m. ET. Toronto is listed as 3.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 217.



Hartstein knows the Raptors have won nine of their past 10, with eight of those victories coming by double-figures. Their only setback in that span was a 122-119 overtime home loss to the Bucks a week ago.



They have rebounded with two straight wins by 42 combined points over the Pistons and Magic. Toronto has covered four of its past five road games and is 4-1 ATS playing on one day of rest.



Washington similarly has come on strong with wins in five of its past seven. But the Wizards will be looking to bounce back from a hard-fought 109-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.



Bradley Beal was held to eight points and the Wizards shot just 40 percent from the field, but a 51-36 rebounding edge kept them in the game. Otto Porter Jr. had a standout performance with 29 points, 10 rebounds and hit 4-of-6 from 3-point range.



The underdog is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series and Washington has covered four straight against opponents with winning records.



