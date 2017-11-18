Wizards vs. Raptors preview: Washington looks to pick up another road win in Toronto

Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Win probabilities: Washington has a 30 percent chance of winning according to Kevin Broom’s win predictor and a 28 percent chance according to FiveThirtyEight.

Injury Report

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles), John Wall (Day-to-Day, Knee)

Raptors: Delon Wright (Out, Shoulder), Norman Powell (Out, Hip), Serge Ibaka (Day-to-Day, Knee)

What to Watch for

Can Bradley Beal win the matchup at shooting guard again?

The Wizards beat the Raptors in Toronto earlier this month thanks in large part to an outstanding performance by Bradley Beal (who had 38 points on 26 shots) and a subpar performance by DeMar DeRozan (who had 26 points on 21 shots). In a game where the Wizards were missing their starting point guard, and the Raptors were without their starting point guard for all but 11 minutes, Beal won the battle of the remaining stars.

Things should be different this time around with Wall and Lowry, but the battle between Beal and DeRozan is still an important one. Even though they probably won’t guard each other very much in this one, they both need to produce in order for their teams to succeed. The one who produces more will not only help their team toward victory, but also make their case for why they’re the best guard in the Eastern Conference.

A random moment in Wizards - Raptors history: Caron Butler’s game-winning shot in Toronto

Washington only won 19 games in the 2008-09 season, the last of which came thanks to this buzzer-beating shot by Caron Butler to take down the Raptors.