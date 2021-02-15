Who's Playing

Houston @ Washington

Current Records: Houston 11-15; Washington 7-17

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Houston Rockets since Nov. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Washington is getting right back to it as they host Houston at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Washington had enough points to win and then some against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, taking their contest 104-91. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 121-99 punch to the gut against the New York Knicks this past Saturday. Small forward Jae'Sean Tate had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

Washington's victory lifted them to 7-17 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-15. Allowing an average of 119.13 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last ten games against Washington.