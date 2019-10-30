Wizards vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wizards vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Washington 1-2; Houston 2-1
Last Season Records: Washington 32-50; Houston 53-29
What to Know
Washington will be defending their home court for the first time on Wednesday when they go up against Houston at Capital One Arena at 8 p.m. ET. Houston will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, but the Wizards were not quite San Antonio's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Wizards needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 124-122. C Thomas Bryant had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma City on Monday, sneaking past 116-112. No one put up better numbers for the Rockets than SG James Harden, who really brought his A game. He had 40 points and seven assists. Harden didn't help his team much against New Orleans, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
When the two teams last met in December of last year, the Wizards lost to the Rockets by a decisive 136-118 margin. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.50
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Dec 19, 2018 - Houston 136 vs. Washington 118
- Nov 26, 2018 - Washington 135 vs. Houston 131
- Apr 03, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 29, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Houston 103
- Jan 02, 2017 - Houston 101 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 07, 2016 - Houston 114 vs. Washington 106
- Jan 30, 2016 - Washington 123 vs. Houston 122
- Dec 09, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Washington 103
