Wizards vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-2; Houston 2-1

Last Season Records: Washington 32-50; Houston 53-29

What to Know

Washington will be defending their home court for the first time on Wednesday when they go up against Houston at Capital One Arena at 8 p.m. ET. Houston will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, but the Wizards were not quite San Antonio's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Wizards needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 124-122. C Thomas Bryant had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma City on Monday, sneaking past 116-112. No one put up better numbers for the Rockets than SG James Harden, who really brought his A game. He had 40 points and seven assists. Harden didn't help his team much against New Orleans, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

When the two teams last met in December of last year, the Wizards lost to the Rockets by a decisive 136-118 margin. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.50

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Washington.