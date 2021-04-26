Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Washington
Current Records: San Antonio 30-29; Washington 27-33
What to Know
This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.7 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET April 26 at Capital One Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Washington beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday. The Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 33 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, sneaking past 110-108. It was another big night for San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 32 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Washington suffered a grim 121-101 defeat to San Antonio in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.
