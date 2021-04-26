Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Washington

Current Records: San Antonio 30-29; Washington 27-33

What to Know

This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.7 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET April 26 at Capital One Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Washington beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday. The Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 33 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, sneaking past 110-108. It was another big night for San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 32 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Washington suffered a grim 121-101 defeat to San Antonio in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.