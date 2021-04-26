The Washington Wizards will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are 27-33 overall and 15-16 at home, while San Antonio is 30-29 overall and 17-10 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 24, 121-101.

San Antonio is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Wizards vs. Spurs spread: Wizards +3.5

Wizards vs. Spurs over-under: 228.5 points

Wizards vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio -150, Washington +130



What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday. Bradley Beal had 33 points along with six rebounds, but did suffer a calf injury. He's not on the injury report for Monday, however. Russell Westbrook finished with 11 assists and 14 points. The Wizards have won eight consecutive games. It is their longest winning streak since 2001. Washington finished the game with a 11-2 run.

The Wizards have a two-game lead for the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. Robin Lopez (knee) was injured in the win over Cleveland. Rui Hachimura (kneecap) did not play on Sunday.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-108 on Saturday. The Sours are tied for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and have a 4.5 game lead over the 11th place Pelicans. DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards. He scored nine points in the final three minutes and made all 12 of his free throw attempts.

Dejounte Murray made two late free throws to boost the Spurs to the win on Saturday. Derrick White scored 22 points vs. New Orleans. The Spurs have won four of their last five games. Rudy Gay (back) and Lonnie Walker (head) are questionable for Monday's game.

