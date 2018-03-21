Wizards vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

Two teams in similar positions in their respective conferences will meet on Wednesday night in the second game of an ESPN doubleheader. Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will travel down south to Texas to take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs. The Wizards enter the game at 40-30 on the season, and currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are 41-30, and occupy sixth place in the Western Conference.

This is the first time these two teams have played this season. They will meet again for the second and final time next week in Washington, D.C.

Analysis

The first matchup of the season between the Wizards and the Spurs will be an important one. Even though the two teams aren't in the same conference, they are each battling for playoff position and will be eager to pick up a victory. Washington currently sits in fifth place in the East, and have all but secured a playoff spot. However, with the Wizards sitting one game back of third, and three games up on eighth, where they finish in the East is anyone's guess. It's a similar story for the Spurs, who temporarily hold the sixth seed out West. They are three games back of third, and three games up on ninth, and could finish just about anywhere in between.

Interestingly, in addition to being in similar positions in the playoff standings, both the Wizards and Spurs will enter this game without their best player. John Wall has still not returned from a knee procedure that has kept him out for nearly two months now, while the Spurs are still waiting for Kawhi Leonard's pesky quad injury to settle down enough for the forward to return to action.