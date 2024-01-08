The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Washington Wizards in a Western Conference matchup on Monday. Washington is 6-29 overall and 3-12 at home, while Oklahoma City is 23-11 overall and 9-6 on the road. The Thunder won both of their meetings last season by an average of nine points.

Wizards vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -12

Wizards vs. Thunder over/under: 246.5 points

Wizards vs. Thunder money line: Wizards: +479, Thunder: -667

OKC: The Thunder are 23-10-1 against the spread

WAS: The Wizards are 4-3 ATS in their last seven contests when underdogs by at least 10 points

What to know about the Wizards

The Wizards have lost four straight and seven of their last eight contests entering Monday. Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in scoring at 22.6 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's coming off scoring 27 points, including making 4 of 10 3-pointers, in a 121-105 loss to the Knicks on Saturday.

Small forward Deni Avdija added 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting 69.2% from the field on Saturday. He's posting 11.9 points and six rebounds per game this season, while Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest this year. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Thunder

The Thunder enter off back-to-back losses following a five-game winning streak. Oklahoma City (23-11) has the third-best record in the Western Conference, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 31.5 points, six rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.4 steals per contest this season. The 25-year-old is shooting 54.7% from the field, the best clip in the NBA for a guard, as his efficiency is one of the strongest aspects of his scoring ability. He's shot at least 50% in six of his last eight contests.

The Thunder have the best record ATS (23-10-1) in the NBA this season. They have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 contests and are 3-0 ATS this season when favored by at least 10 points. The Wizards have the worst scoring defense (126.1 ppg) in the NBA, while OKC has the fourth-best scoring offense (121.8 ppg). The Thunder have the second-best field goal percentage (50.2%) and could possess a tough unit for the struggling Washington defense to contain. See which team to pick here.

