Wizards vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

Odds and analysis

Analysis

The Wizards and the Thunder have had similar seasons, with each club underachieving based on preseason expectations. And right now, they have similar records, with the Wizards entering Thursday's contest at 26-21, while the Thunder are 27-20. However, while the records may be about the same, the two teams are trending in completely opposite directions. 

The Wizards have lost three of their last four games, including two 20-plus-point blowouts at the hands of inferior competition. They also held a team meeting, which, according to John Wall and Bradley Beal, simply made everything worse.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are suddenly looking like the team everyone expected to see after their big offseason. They've won five in a row, including an absolute walloping of the Cavaliers last weekend -- a performance so devastating it sent the Cavs into a complete tailspin. 

The Wizards do have a penchant for playing up and down to their competition, so they could get up for this game and make it a good one. But the Thunder will be keen to pick up this W, and show this winning streak is no fluke. 

