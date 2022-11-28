Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Washington
Current Records: Minnesota 10-10; Washington 10-10
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Minnesota as they lost 137-114 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Timberwolves were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-56. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, falling 130-121. The Wizards were down 113-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points in addition to five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest Monday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them fourth in the league. Washington is completely their equal: they also come into the game with 45% field goal percentage.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.21
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 05, 2022 - Washington 132 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 01, 2021 - Minnesota 0 vs. Washington 0
- Feb 27, 2021 - Washington 128 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 01, 2021 - Washington 130 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 15, 2019 - Washington 137 vs. Minnesota 116
- Nov 02, 2019 - Minnesota 0 vs. Washington 0
- Mar 09, 2019 - Minnesota 135 vs. Washington 130
- Mar 03, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 13, 2018 - Minnesota 0 vs. Washington 0
- Nov 28, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Minnesota 89
- Mar 13, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 06, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 25, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Washington 129
- Mar 02, 2016 - Washington 104 vs. Minnesota 98