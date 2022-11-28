Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Washington

Current Records: Minnesota 10-10; Washington 10-10

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Minnesota as they lost 137-114 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Timberwolves were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-56. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, falling 130-121. The Wizards were down 113-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest Monday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them fourth in the league. Washington is completely their equal: they also come into the game with 45% field goal percentage.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.21

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.