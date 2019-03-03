Wizards vs. Timberwolves odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 46-32 roll

Desperate teams clinging to slim playoff hopes collide on Sunday when the Washington Wizards host the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a 6 p.m. ET tip-off from Capital One Arena. The Wizards (25-37) have lost five of six and are four games out of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Timberwolves (29-33) have dropped three of four and are five games out of a playoff spot in the West. This is the last stop in a three-game road trip for Minnesota, which gave up an average of 126.5 points in losses at Atlanta and Indiana.

The model knows Wizards guard Bradley Beal is virtually unstoppable, having poured in 141 points over his last four games while nailing 14 three-pointers. He averages 25.8 points and 5.4 assists and has emerged as a gritty leader in John Wall's absence. He's a big reason why Washington averages 117 points at home, third-most in the NBA. The Wizards have also covered nine of their last 13 home games.

But just because Washington has been profitable at home lately doesn't mean it'll cover the Wizards vs. Timberwolves spread, especially with the way Karl-Anthony Towns is playing.

The T-Wolves' All-Star center should dominate Washington's front line. He's averaging 37.7 points, 18.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists since returning three games ago from the concussion protocol. And in those games, Towns shot 61 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range.

Minnesota should be able to focus on stopping Beal, as Trevor Ariza is mired in a 5-for-24 slump from beyond the arc. Plus, the Timberwolves won at Washington last year, 116-111.

