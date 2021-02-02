Who's Playing

Portland @ Washington

Current Records: Portland 10-9; Washington 4-12

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers since Oct. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Washington's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Portland at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.75 points per game.

Things were close when Washington and the Brooklyn Nets clashed on Sunday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 149-146. Point guard Russell Westbrook had a stellar game for Washington as he almost posted a triple-double on 41 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Rip City as they lost 134-106 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Rip City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 79-56. Center Enes Kanter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes with and four turnovers. That makes it four consecutive games in which Kanter has had at least 11 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Washington suffered a grim 125-104 defeat to Rip City when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last ten games against Washington.