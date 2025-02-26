The Portland Trail Blazers (25-33) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Washington Wizards (10-47) on Wednesday night. Portland has taken advantage of a favorable scheduling stretch, beating the Hornets and Jazz in its past two games. Washington presents another soft spot on the schedule, as the Wizards are in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. They snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-99 win over Brooklyn on Monday, though.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Trail Blazers are favored by 6 points in the latest Wizards vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over/under is 230.5 points.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers spread: Trail Blazers -6

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 230.5 points

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers money line: Trail Blazers: -248, Wizards: +202

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has the worst record in the NBA, but four of its 10 wins have come this month. The Wizards opened February with consecutive road wins against the Timberwolves, Hornets and Nets, despite closing as underdogs in each of those games. They lost their following six games, but they took Indiana to overtime and lost to Milwaukee by just three points,

The Wizards snapped that skid with a 107-99 win over Brooklyn on Monday, pulling off another upset as 2.5-point underdogs. Shooting guard Jordan Poole scored 26 points on 8 of 13 shooting, knocking down 5 of 8 attempts from 3-point range. Washington has covered the spread in eighth of its last 10 games, while Portland has only covered once in its last six outings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland has been a streaky team in February, winning six straight games from the end of January to the beginning of this month before losing its next four games. The Trail Blazers have been able to get back on track recently, snapping their skid with a 141-88 win against Charlotte on Saturday. It was the largest blowout win in team history, as guard Anfernee Simons scored 25 points on 8 of 16 shooting.

The Trail Blazers added a road win at Utah on Monday, as Simons scored 28 points to open the seven-game road trip. Forward Deni Avdija posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while reserve guard Scoot Henderson chipped in 17 points, six assists and five rebounds. Portland has won and covered the spread in eight of the last 11 meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wizards vs. Trail Blazers picks

