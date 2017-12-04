Wizards vs Trail Blazers preview: Washington looks to avenge collapse in Portland

Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 4 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: NBC Sports Washington and NBA TV

Win Probabilities: Washington has a 31 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (Out, Knee), Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)

Trail Blazers: Wade Baldwin (Out, Thumb), C.J. Wilcox (Out, Knee)

What to Watch for

Can the Wizards put together four quarters this time?

In their previous meeting, Washington didn’t have John Wall but played exceptionally well for three quarters. Otto Porter was hitting shots from all everywhere and Bradley Beal was taking charge in the backcourt as they combined for 50 points. Off the bench, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 13 and the Wizards had a 17 point lead in the fourth quarter.

Then it disappeared. Washington learned the hard way it’s easy to blow a big lead when Wall is out and when Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are healthy and hot.

Since then, the Wizards have proven they can function and win without him. Now, they just have to go out and show they’ve learned from last month’s mistakes. The good news is the Blazers are much like the Wizards in that they’ve been sharper away from home than they have been in the friendly confines. They’re 6-4 on the road and just 7-6 at home, including back-to-back losses on their homestand against the Bucks and Pelicans.

A random moment in Wizards - Blazers history: When Markieff Morris made the game-winning shot in OT and the refs didn’t realize his foot was on the line until after the game was over

It shouldn't have counted... BUT IT DID!!! MARKIEFF MORRIS' JUMPER WITH 0.4 SEC LEFT IS MUCH BETTER W/TITANIC MUSIC! (@WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/4HDlpD4UJz — TITANIC HOOPS (@TitanicHoops) March 12, 2017

Fun fact: This is still the Wizards’ last overtime victory.