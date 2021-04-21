Who's Playing

Golden State @ Washington

Current Records: Golden State 29-29; Washington 24-33

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.05 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET April 21 at Capital One Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Washington strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 119-107. It was another big night for the Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 30 points. The contest made it Beal's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 55-55 at the half for Golden State and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but the Warriors stepped up in the second half for a 107-96 victory. Point guard Stephen Curry shot 10-for-17 from downtown and finished with 49 points and five assists, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 41% of Golden State's points. Chef Curry's night made it 11 games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Washington is now 24-33 while Golden State sits at 29-29. The Wizards are 12-11 after wins this season, Golden State 13-15.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.