Who's Playing

Golden State @ Washington

Current Records: Golden State 21-22; Washington 18-25

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.93 points per contest before their game Monday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Washington Wizards at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Capital One Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between Golden State and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Dubs falling 132-118. Despite the defeat, the Warriors got a solid performance out of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Washington was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 112-108 to the New York Knicks. Shooting guard Jordan Goodwin had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Golden State came up short against Washington when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 123-115. Can the Dubs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.24

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Washington.