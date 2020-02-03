Wizards vs. Warriors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from computer simulation on 33-16 run
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Wizards matchup 10,000 times.
The Golden State Warriors (11-39) will visit the Washington Wizards (17-31) to help get the Monday NBA schedule underway. Standout guard D'Angelo Russell (quad) is officially listed as questionable for the Warriors, while the Wizards' rotation is largely free of injury concerns. Washington will be looking for a third consecutive victory in the game, while Golden State broke its five-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland on Saturday.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Sportsbooks list the Wizards as 5.5-point home favorites, up slightly from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234 in the latest Warriors vs. Wizards odds. Before making any Wizards vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Wizards vs. Warriors:
- Warriors vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -5.5
- Warriors vs. Wizards over-under: 234 points
- Warriors vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -212, Warriors +180
- GSW: The Warriors are 2-3 against the spread in the last five games
- WASH: The Wizards are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games
Why the Warriors can cover
The model knows that Golden State's fortunes could rest on the status of Russell, with the lead guard operating as the team's best available player. With that said, the Warriors do have tangible strengths, including the ability to create free-throw attempts at a high level.
Golden State is also a top-five team in the NBA at creating turnovers on the defensive end, with the potential to create havoc defensively. The Warriors do struggle to score at times offensively but, against a Wizards defense that ranks dead-last in the NBA almost across the board, there should be optimism that Golden State can score at a consistent rate.
Why the Wizards can cover
Even so, Golden State isn't a lock to cover The model also understands that, despite the potential strengths of the Warriors, Washington is in a favorable position at home. Bradley Beal captains one of the 10 best offensive teams in the NBA, with plenty of shooting and play-making to go around.
The Wizards are also very good at protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers, with above-average showings in offensive rebounding and free throw generation. Washington's defense certainly struggles at times, but the Wizards do create turnovers at a strong rate and that can provide solace against an uneven Warriors offense.
How to make Warriors vs. Wizards picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Golden State's Alec Burks and Washington's Davis Bertans projected to exceed their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations.
So who wins Warriors vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Rockets exploring Capela trade
Houston is looking into three-team deals and would like to get back a wing and a center
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Clippers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Clippers vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
Trade rumors: Rivals expect a Clips deal
The Clips are still looking to add wing depth and an upgrade in the frontcourt ahead of Thursday's...
-
Sixers vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Sixers vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Power Rankings: Lillard, Blazers red-hot
It was a tumultuous and emotional week in the NBA, but there were some tremendous individual...
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition