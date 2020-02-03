Wizards vs. Warriors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from computer simulation on 33-16 run

The Golden State Warriors (11-39) will visit the Washington Wizards (17-31) to help get the Monday NBA schedule underway. Standout guard D'Angelo Russell (quad) is officially listed as questionable for the Warriors, while the Wizards' rotation is largely free of injury concerns. Washington will be looking for a third consecutive victory in the game, while Golden State broke its five-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Sportsbooks list the Wizards as 5.5-point home favorites, up slightly from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234 in the latest Warriors vs. Wizards odds. Before making any Wizards vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Wizards vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -5.5

Warriors vs. Wizards over-under: 234 points

Warriors vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -212, Warriors +180

GSW: The Warriors are 2-3 against the spread in the last five games

WASH: The Wizards are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Warriors can cover

The model knows that Golden State's fortunes could rest on the status of Russell, with the lead guard operating as the team's best available player. With that said, the Warriors do have tangible strengths, including the ability to create free-throw attempts at a high level.

Golden State is also a top-five team in the NBA at creating turnovers on the defensive end, with the potential to create havoc defensively. The Warriors do struggle to score at times offensively but, against a Wizards defense that ranks dead-last in the NBA almost across the board, there should be optimism that Golden State can score at a consistent rate.

Why the Wizards can cover

Even so, Golden State isn't a lock to cover The model also understands that, despite the potential strengths of the Warriors, Washington is in a favorable position at home. Bradley Beal captains one of the 10 best offensive teams in the NBA, with plenty of shooting and play-making to go around.

The Wizards are also very good at protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers, with above-average showings in offensive rebounding and free throw generation. Washington's defense certainly struggles at times, but the Wizards do create turnovers at a strong rate and that can provide solace against an uneven Warriors offense.

How to make Warriors vs. Wizards picks

