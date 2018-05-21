WNBA 2018 opening weekend: Chelsea Gray beats the buzzer, Diana Taurasi makes history

The opening weekend of the 2018 WNBA season is in the books, and we're off to an interesting and entertaining start. We had our first buzzer-beater of the season, as the Sparks beat the Lynx in dramatic fashion thanks to Chelsea Gray, multiple other games went down to the wire and there were impressive debuts from members of the rookie class. Here's a look back at opening weekend.

Sparks strike first

Of course the first Sparks-Lynx matchup of the season ended on a buzzer beater. After two straight Finals matchups, each going to Game 5, it just made too much sense that Sunday's game would end like this. Chelsea Gray -- who won Game 1 of the Finals last season at the buzzer -- drove inside to break the Lynx's hearts on ring night. She was spectacular the entire game, finishing with 18 points, eight assists and six steals as the Sparks picked up an impressive 77-76 win despite not having Candace Parker and Jantel Lavender.

Sloppy Lynx

The Lynx have a bunch of new pieces in the supporting cast, but even that doesn't excuse their sloppiness with the ball. They turned it over a ridiculous 24 times, which is just not acceptable. Sylvia Fowles led the way with six turnovers herself, something she did just once all of last season. The good news for the Lynx is that they easily could have won despite the turnovers, but they'll have to get that issue under control moving forward.

Diana Taurasi makes history

Taurasi is no stranger to etching her name in the record books, and she added another achievement on opening night. She knocked down five shots from deep in the Mercury's 86-78 win over the Wings, which brought her over 1,000 made 3-pointers in her career. Already the WNBA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers, she became the first player in league history to reach the 1,000 mark. In addition, she became the fourth-fastest player in both WNBA and NBA history combined to hit that milestone.

DT joins elite company! pic.twitter.com/BtmmLqtG4M — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 19, 2018

Mercury looking strong

Speaking of Taurasi, her squad is looking mighty tough after the first couple of games. They beat the Wings at home on Friday, 86-78, then went up to the Northwest to take down the Storm in Seattle by a score of 87-82 to start the season 2-0. If anyone is going to ruin the potential three-match between the Sparks and Lynx, it will be the Mercury. And after the first weekend of action, they look capable. The return of DeWanna Bonnner has already been a big boost on both ends, and their defense is going to be one of the league's best. Look out for the Mercury.

Liz Cambage is going to be a problem

The 26-year-old Australian's return to the WNBA after she spent the past five years playing in Australia and China was one of the most intriguing moves of the offseason. And after the first two games, it looks like the Wings signing her might be the best move as well. Cambage is averaging 19.5 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while shooting 60 percent from the field. That she looks this dominant in her first two games in the league since 2013, while not really even being in game shape yet should be scary for opposing teams.

Don't worry too much about that Aces score

The Aces got absolutely crushed in their first game, losing by 36 to the Sun. It was obviously a disappointing start for the franchise's tenure in Sin City, but Aces fans and general league observers shouldn't be freaking out. Now, the Aces aren't going to be title contenders or anything this season, but they were without three of their best players in Kayla McBride (overseas), Kelsey Plum (overseas) and Moriah Jefferson (knee). All three of them should be back soon, and along with No. 1 overall pick A'ja Wilson -- who had an inefficient but still effective debut -- the Aces should look much better soon.

Alyssa Thomas is really good

Speaking of that Aces-Sun game, what a night from Alyssa Thomas. Coming off her first All-Star appearance last season, she looked phenomenal in the season opener. Whatever you want, whatever you need, Thomas can take care of it. You really just can't say enough about her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. She finished with 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting, 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in the Sun's 101-65 win.

Cappie's got swag

How about Cappie Pondexter warming up with multiple gold chains on? Just insanely cool.

Sky off to great start

The Chicago Sky had a great weekend, beating the Fever on Saturday, 82-64, then coming back home to beat the Liberty on Sunday, 80-76, to start the season 2-0. And that they did it without Courtney Vandersloot (overseas) makes it even more impressive. For a young team that figures to be fighting for one of the last playoff spots at the end of the season, having a perfect opening weekend is huge. Also, Jamierra Faulkner sealing the win on Sunday by tossing the inbounds off of Amanda Zahui B.'s back before sinking a baseline floater was fantastic.

This nifty play by @The_Comeup21 helped Chicago hold on for the W!@wnbachicagosky are now 2-0 this season! #WNBAAllDay pic.twitter.com/8xkIRT7laz — WNBA (@WNBA) May 21, 2018

If the activity from the opening weekend is any indication, we're in for another great season of WNBA basketball.