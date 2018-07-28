WNBA All-Star Game 2018: How to watch, livestream, start time, rosters, format
The game will be played in Minneapolis for the first time
The 15th WNBA All-Star Game has almost arrived. On Saturday afternoon, the defending champions Minnesota Lynx will play host, as the event comes to Minneapolis for the first time. Also for the first time, the game has abandoned the traditional East vs. West format in favor of captain's picks, similar to how the rosters were decided for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Here's everything you need to know about WNBA All-Star Game 2018.
When: Saturday, July 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: ABC
Streaming: WatchESPN
Rosters:
The two captains for the game were supposed to be Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne, as they were the two leading vote getters. However, Moore declined the role, so Candace Parker was named as the replacement. Parker and Delle Donne then held a draft to pick their teams from the pool of 22 available players. There was one injury replacement, with Rebekkah Brunson added to the team for Nneka Ogwumike.
Team Parker (starters in bold):
- Rebekkah Brunson, Minnesota Lynx
- Liz Cambage, Dallas Wings
- Tina Charles, New York Liberty
- Skyler Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings
- Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream
- Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
- Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Sun
- Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks (injured, not playing)
- Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
- Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky
Team Delle Donne (starters in bold):
- Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx
- Sue Bird, Seattle Storm
- DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury
- Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
- Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
- Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
- Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
3-point shootout:
Additionally, the 3-point contest is back for a second straight year, as Allie Quigley will look to defend her title against five other elite shooters at halftime of the All-Star Game. All of the women will be shooting for a $10,000 prize, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces
- Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
- Renee Montgomery, Atlanta Dream
- Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky
- Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics
