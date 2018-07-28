WNBA All-Star Game 2018: How to watch, livestream, start time, rosters, format

Elena Delle Donne was named one of the captains for the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game. USATSI

The 15th WNBA All-Star Game has almost arrived. On Saturday afternoon, the defending champions Minnesota Lynx will play host, as the event comes to Minneapolis for the first time. Also for the first time, the game has abandoned the traditional East vs. West format in favor of captain's picks, similar to how the rosters were decided for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Here's everything you need to know about WNBA All-Star Game 2018.

When: Saturday, July 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Rosters:

The two captains for the game were supposed to be Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne, as they were the two leading vote getters. However, Moore declined the role, so Candace Parker was named as the replacement. Parker and Delle Donne then held a draft to pick their teams from the pool of 22 available players. There was one injury replacement, with Rebekkah Brunson added to the team for Nneka Ogwumike.

Team Parker (starters in bold):

Rebekkah Brunson, Minnesota Lynx



Liz Cambage, Dallas Wings

Tina Charles, New York Liberty

Skyler Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings

Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Sun

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks (injured, not playing)

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky

Team Delle Donne (starters in bold):

Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

3-point shootout:

Additionally, the 3-point contest is back for a second straight year, as Allie Quigley will look to defend her title against five other elite shooters at halftime of the All-Star Game. All of the women will be shooting for a $10,000 prize, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Renee Montgomery, Atlanta Dream

Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky

Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics

Betting info

