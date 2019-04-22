WNBA, CBS Sports reach multiyear television deal beginning with 2019 season

The WNBA and CBS Sports announced a multiyear partnership on Monday in which CBS Sports will televise 40 of the league's games per season. The league's new season tips off next month as the Seattle Storm try to defend their championship. The Storm will have six appearances this year, as veteran Sue Bird will try to lead a team that will be missing 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart.

On May 25, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky will face off to begin CBS Sports' WNBA coverage.

"Through our partnership with CBS Sports Network, the WNBA is joining an elite lineup of premium sports programming," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a press release. "We thank CBS Sports for making such a meaningful commitment to women's basketball and for providing another platform to showcase the world-class athletes of the WNBA."

"We are truly excited to partner with the WNBA, bringing the country's premier women's sports league to CBS Sports Network. This partnership is one of the biggest and most impactful women's sports programming arrangements ever at CBS Sports, offering national exposure of 40 games per year," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus added, via the release. "This agreement provides great live content throughout the summer in prime time and on weekends, and aligns two great brands in the WNBA and CBS Sports. We look forward to working with the WNBA for many years to come."

The league's 23rd season will feature more exposure than ever before, as 12 team try for the title. Stars like Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Elena Delle Donne will try to lead their respective teams to a championship.