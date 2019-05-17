WNBA Championship odds 2019: Predictions, picks, teams to avoid from proven expert

The 2019 WNBA season begins on Friday, May 24, with the Las Vegas Aces looking primed to win the championship. They just landed last year's leading scorer, Liz Cambage, in a blockbuster trade. The Westgate LV SuperBook pegs the Aces as 5-2 favorites in the 12-team league, just ahead of the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks at 3-1 WNBA odds apiece. The Aces are loaded entering their second season in Vegas: Cambage will team with 2018 Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson, NCAA all-time leading scorer Kelsey Plum and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Jackie Young. While the Aces are a worthy favorite, per WNBA expert Jacob Gibbs, his proprietary model likes another team with much higher 2019 WNBA Championship odds to win it all. You'll want to see his WNBA picks to win it all given the model's success predicting the WNBA.

Last season Gibbs -- a DFS guru at SportsLine who relies on deep analytics and an encyclopedic knowledge of personnel -- scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy tournaments, returning an 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

We can tell you why he's down on the Sparks, who have a new coach in former NBA star Derek Fisher.

"L.A. certainly has plenty of talent with Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, and both Ogwumike sisters," Gibbs told SportsLine. "They traded for Chiney Ogwumike this offseason after she averaged an impressive 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds last year. The problem with L.A. isn't talent, but rather the fit. Three of their top four players play the same position, and only one of those three is a consistent threat from beyond the arc. Spacing could be a major issue for the Sparks without Odyssey Sims and Essence Carson.

"To make matters worse, Parker suffered a hamstring injury in L.A.'s first preseason game, an injury that will sideline her multiple weeks," Gibbs added. "She is one of their few proven 3-point threats, which will make their spacing even worse to start the season. The team will have to adjust to a new fit once she is back, while other contenders will already be in mid-season form."

Las Vegas Aces 5-2

Los Angeles Sparks 3-1

Washington Mystics 3-1

Atlanta Dream 7-1

Connecticut Sun 7-1

Phoenix Mercury 10-1

Seattle Storm 20-1

Minnesota Lynx 50-1

Chicago Sky 80-1

Dallas Wings 100-1

New York Liberty 150-1

Indiana Fever 150-1