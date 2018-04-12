WNBA Draft 2018: How to watch online, live stream info, TV channel, draft order, top prospects
The WNBA Draft 2018 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
The big questions from free agency have been answered, the NCAA Final Four has come and gone in spectacular fashion and now the WNBA Draft 2018 is upon us. Thirty-six women will realize their dream on Thursday night when their names are called, and they learn where they'll be playing this season -- which begins in little over a month on May 18.
Here's what you need to know about the latest edition of the WNBA Draft.
- When: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Nike New York HQ
- TV: ESPN2 (first round), ESPN U (second and third rounds)
- Live stream: WatchESPN
Draft order (first round):
- Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever
- Chicago Sky (via Atlanta)
- Chicago Sky
- Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings
- Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever (via Phoenix)
- Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty
- Los Angeles Sparks
- Phoenix Mercury (via Minnesota)
Top prospects:
There were 10 players invited to attend the draft, highlighted by likely No. 1 overall pick A'ja Wilson from South Carolina. Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell, as well as UConn standouts Gabby Williams, Kia Nurse and Azura Stevens will also be in New York. The players attending, in alphabetical order.
- Monique Billings, UCLA
- Lexie Brown, Duke
- Jordin Canada, UCLA
- Diamond DeShields, Tennessee/Cukurova (Turkey)
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State
- Kia Nurse, UConn
- Azura Stevens, UConn
- Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
- Gabby Williams, UConn
- A'ja Wilson, South Carolina
