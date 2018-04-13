WNBA Draft 2018 recap: Aces take A'ja Wilson No. 1 overall, Fever get dynamite backcourt

Another WNBA Draft is in the books. It was a night to remember for the 36 women who heard their name called at Nike New York HQ -- especially those in attendance at Thursday night's draft. Here's everything you need to know from the WNBA Draft 2018, starting with the full draft board.

Round 1

Las Vegas Aces: A'ja Wilson, South Carolina Indiana Fever: Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State Chicago Sky (via Atlanta): Diamond DeShields, Tennessee/Cukorova (Turkey) Chicago Sky: Gabby Williams, UConn Seattle Storm: Jordin Canada, UCLA Dallas Wings: Azaura Stevens, UConn Washington Mystics: Ariel Atkins, Texas Indiana Fever (via Phoenix): Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State Connecticut Sun: Lexie Brown, Duke New York Liberty: Kia Nurse, UConn Los Angeles Sparks: Maria Vadeeva, Dynamo Kursk (Russia) Phoenix Mercury (via Indiana): Marie Gulich, Oregon State

Round 2

Las Vegas Aces: Jaime Nared, Tennessee

Indiana Fever: Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State

Atlanta Dream (via Connecticut): Monique Billings, UCLA

Atlanta Dream (via Chicago): Kristy Wallace, Baylor

Minnesota Lynx (via Seattle): Ji-Su Park, South Korea

Dallas Wings: Loryn Goodwin, Oklahoma State Washington Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville Phoenix Mercury: Tyler Scaife, Rutgers Phoenix Mercury (via Connecticut): Raisa Musina, Russia New York Liberty: Mercedes Russell, Tennessee Los Angeles Sparks: Shakayla Thomas, Florida State Minnesota Lynx: Kahlia Lawrence, Mercer

Round 3

Las Vegas Aces: Raigyne Louis, LSU Phoenix Mercury (via Las Vegas): Imani Wright, Florida State Atlanta Dream: Mackenzie Engram, Georgia Chicago Sky: Amarah Coleman, DePaul Seattle Storm: Teana Muldrow, West Virginia Dallas Wings: Natalie Butler, George Mason Washington Mystics: Rebecca Greenwell, Duke Las Vegas Aces (via Phoenix): Jill Barta, Gonzaga Connecticut Sun: Mikayla Cowling, California New York Liberty: Leslie Robinson, Princeton Los Angeles Sparks: Julia Reisingerova, Czech Republic Minnesota Lynx: Carlie Wagner, Minnesota

Trades

Dream swap Holmes for pick

This one happened a few hours before the draft, as the Dream sent Bria Holmes (who will miss the 2018 season due to pregnancy) to the Sun in exchange for the No. 15 overall pick. Atlanta used that pick to select Monique Billings

Lynx, Aces trade late-round picks

This trade is unlikely to matter much in the long run. Late in the night, the Aces sent the No. 32 overall pick and a 2019 second-round pick to the Lynx in exchange for the No. 17 overall pick (Ji-Su Park) and the No. 24 overall pick (Kahlia Lawrence). The Lynx used the No. 32 pick to take Jill Barta.

Winners

Honestly, every team did well in this deep draft, adding at least one player who should make their team better next season. A few teams, however, shone above the rest.

Las Vegas Aces

Ahead of their first season in Vegas, the Aces made the smart decision and took the best player on the board: A'ja Wilson. The 6-foot-5 center was clearly the most talented player in this draft class, and also happens to be a perfect fit for an Aces team that was in need of some help down low. Wilson should be a foundational big, and adds yet another top pick to a team that already has Kelsey Plum (2017 No. 1 pick), Moriah Jefferson (2016 No. 2 pick) and Kayla McBride (2014 No. 3 pick). With new head coach Bill Laimbeer leading the way, the Aces seem set for the future.

Indiana Fever

The Fever missed out on Wilson by one spot, but their consolation prize wasn't too shabby, as they grabbed Kelsey Mitchell at No. 2 overall. Then, a few picks later at No. 8, they scooped up Victoria Vivians, and completed their coup by taking Mitchell's collegiate teammate, Stephanie Mavunga, with the No. 12 pick. In Mitchell and Vivians, the Fever have their backcourt of the future, and one that could quite possibly be among the league's best in a few seasons. Mitchell is a bit undersized, but she's an elite scorer (No. 2 all time in NCAA history) and should absolutely fill it up at the pro level. Vivians, meanwhile, is a versatile offensive player, has great size on the perimeter at 6-1 and should be ready to contribute right away. This was a great night for the Fever as they continue their rebuild.

Fun closing notes

Lexie Brown (No. 9 overall pick by the Sun) became the first daughter of a former WNBA head coach to be selected in the WNBA Draft. Her dad -- NBA vet Dee Brown, the former Celtics and Magic point guard famous for his blind dunk at the 1991 Dunk Contest -- coached the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2004.

The first daughter of a former WNBA head coach to be selected in the #WNBADraft... @lexiekiah_4, daughter of @NBA vet Dee Brown! pic.twitter.com/PLLoZIXYLC — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2018

Diamond DeShields (No. 3 overall pick by the Sky) is the daughter of former major-league baseball player Delino DeShields, and the brother of current Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. All three were first-round picks in their respective drafts. Pretty dope indeed, Delino Jr.

Just a shot in the dark, but I wonder if my pop (@DelinoDeShields ), myself, and sis (@DDDeshields ) are the first father, son, and daughter trio to get drafted in the 1st round of any sport. 🤔 Regardless pretty dope to think about. #teamdeshields #1strounders #whonext — Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) April 13, 2018

A'ja Wilson (No. 1 overall pick by the Aces) and Azura Stevens (No. 6 overall pick by the Wings) were greeted after their selections by video messages from their favorite NBA players. Wilson got a shoutout from Blake Griffin, while Stevens was surprised by a message from Kevin Durant. Their reactions are pretty cool.