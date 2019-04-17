WNBA legend Tamika Catchings is going to run the American Ninja Warrior course

Tamika Catchings is best known for her defensive prowess in the WNBA. Now she's bringing that aggressiveness to the obstacle course.

The Lady Vol and Fever legend recently announced that she's joining American Ninja Warrior, and on Monday Catchings tweeted about her progress on the course. Based on her videos, Catchings is ready to join American Ninja Warrior, and her athleticism hasn't slipped.

Catchings is also giving fans frequent updates on her training, which is a cool look at how athletes prepare for these courses.

It's a lot of preparation, but Catchings, 39, undoubtedly has the athleticism for it. For as tough as the course is, the four-time Olympic gold medalist has conquered plenty of obstacles in the past.

She played with the Indiana Fever for 15 years. Her laundry list of accomplishments includes a WNBA championship in 2012, a 2011 MVP award, 10 All-Star appearances, seven WNBA First Team appearances, five WNBA Second Team appearances and five WNBA defensive player of the year awards. Catchings is also third in WNBA history in scoring and made 10 All-Defense appearances.