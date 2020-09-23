In wake of protests and the fight for equality, athletes have been outspoken in the movement towards social justice reforms. Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville, has been someone many have fought for. Those fighting in her name were hoping justice would eventually come and the police officers involved in her death would be charged properly.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one officer in relation to shooting into her neighbor's apartment. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment.
The two officers who opened fire in her apartment were not indicted and no officers were charged for anything related to their role in the emergency medical worker's death.
During the announcement of the grand jury results, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, who were the two who opened fire, were justified in their actions.
Ahead of the news on her case, the fight for Taylor has been well beyond her home in Louisville, Kentucky.
WNBA players wore "Say Her Name" shirts, the WNBA and NBA wrote "Black Lives Matter" on their bubble courts, players showed up to protests, donated to causes, called their senators to demand the injustices be corrected and expanded the conversation to explain the gravity of the injustices in the country.
The WNBA and NBA have long been two leagues with a loud voice when it comes to racial equality and this year has been no different.
Many players from both leagues took to Twitter offering condolences to Taylor and her family and questioning the decision.
Here are some reactions:
we’re still going hard for you. you deserved so much better 💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/24lsqcjOnq— Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) September 23, 2020
We knew the news was not gonna be good when the Louisville police chief declared a state of emergency preemptively. My heart breaks for Tamika Palmer all over again. We will not be silent & accept state sanctioned murder and an extreme lack of accountability time and time again— Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020
This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree.— Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020
He was charged with endangerment for shooting in "other" apartments. STILL, there are no charges and no one being held accountable for Breonna Taylor's MURDER.— Tianna Hawkins (@t_hawk21) September 23, 2020
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on the Breonna Taylor decision made today: “It’s tragic. It also makes me think a lot closer to home in Elijah McClain... A lot of players on our team have spoken out for justice for Breonna Taylor and we have not gotten justice.”— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2020
I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020
Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue!— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020
I know they didn't think paying money to Breonna Taylor's family was enough. Justice is worth more....— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020
Can’t put a price on JUSTICE!!!! They know exactly what they doing. https://t.co/kXmT2IpaX8— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 23, 2020
Wow! This comes as no surprise but this is really bad. I don’t understand what we stand for and why life doesn’t mean anything.— James Wade (@coachjameswade) September 23, 2020
I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🤦🏿♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS!— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020
Justice > money !!— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) September 23, 2020