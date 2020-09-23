In wake of protests and the fight for equality, athletes have been outspoken in the movement towards social justice reforms. Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville, has been someone many have fought for. Those fighting in her name were hoping justice would eventually come and the police officers involved in her death would be charged properly.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one officer in relation to shooting into her neighbor's apartment. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment.

The two officers who opened fire in her apartment were not indicted and no officers were charged for anything related to their role in the emergency medical worker's death.

During the announcement of the grand jury results, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, who were the two who opened fire, were justified in their actions.

Ahead of the news on her case, the fight for Taylor has been well beyond her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

WNBA players wore "Say Her Name" shirts, the WNBA and NBA wrote "Black Lives Matter" on their bubble courts, players showed up to protests, donated to causes, called their senators to demand the injustices be corrected and expanded the conversation to explain the gravity of the injustices in the country.

The WNBA and NBA have long been two leagues with a loud voice when it comes to racial equality and this year has been no different.

Many players from both leagues took to Twitter offering condolences to Taylor and her family and questioning the decision.

