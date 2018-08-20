WNBA Playoffs 2018: How to watch, scores, live stream, TV info, playoff bracket

Another WNBA regular season has come and gone, with this one going by quicker than usual thanks to the upcoming FIBA World Cup forcing a condensed schedule. Now we have arrived once again at the WNBA Playoffs, which begin on Tuesday night with the two single-elimination first-round games.

If you aren't familiar with the WNBA playoff format, the first two rounds are single elimination. Teams seeded fifth through eighth -- conference affiliation doesn't matter for playoff seeding anymore -- play in the first round. The winners of those two games are re-seeded and move on to the second round, where they'll meet the third or fourth seed, each of whom earned a bye past the first round.

The winners of the second round games are then once again re-seeded, and move on to the semifinals, where they'll take on either the first or second seed, each of whom earned a bye all the way to the semis. From there, the format moves to a best-of-five series, with the higher seeded team hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary. The WNBA Finals follow the same format as the semis.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming playoff games, including how and when to watch on TV and livestream.

First Round (single-elimination) -- Tuesday, August 21

Dallas Wings (8) at Phoenix Mercury (5), 8:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Minnesota Lynx (7) at Los Angeles Sparks (6), 10:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Second Round (single-elimination) -- Thursday, August 23

TBD at Washington Mystics (3), 6:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

TBD at Connecticut Sun (4), 8:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Semi-finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, August 26

TBD vs. Seattle (1)

Game 1: TBD at Seattle, Sunday, August 26, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 2: TBD at Seattle, Tuesday, August 28, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 3: Seattle at TBD, Friday, August 31, TBD -- ESPN News and Watch ESPN

Game 4*: Seattle at TBD, Sunday, September 2, TBD -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 5*: TBD at Seattle, Tuesday, September 4, TBD -- ESPN News and WatchESPN

TBD vs. Atlanta (2)

Game 1: TBD at Atlanta, Sunday, August 26, 3 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 2: TBD at Atlanta, Tuesday, August 28, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 3: Atlanta at TBD, Friday, August 31, TBD -- ESPN News and Watch ESPN

Game 4*: Atlanta at TBD, Sunday, September 2, TBD -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 5*: TBD at Atlanta, Tuesday, September 4, TBD -- ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

*If necessary