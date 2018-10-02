WNBA president Lisa Borders stepping down to become president and CEO of Time's Up

WNBA president Lisa Borders is stepping away from her post to become the president and CEO of Time's Up, an organization that focuses on the movement against sexual harassment. The organization was founded in early 2018 in response to the #MeToo movement.

Borders led the WNBA for three seasons.

"We are extremely grateful for Lisa's leadership and tireless commitment to the WNBA," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "This is a natural transition for Lisa knowing what a champion she is for issues involving women's empowerment and social justice and fortunately for us, she leaves the league with strong tail winds propelling it forward."

Shortly after joining the WNBA in 2016, Borders established the league's move to live stream games on Twitter in an effort to grow the popularity of the league. She also launched the WNBA's foray into the fantasy space as a one-day fantasy game with FanDuel.

In 2017, the WNBA recorded its highest regular-season attendance in six year under Borders' watch. In 2018, combined viewership across ESPN networks and NBA TV showed a double-digit percentage increase.

"It has been an honor and my absolute privilege leading the WNBA and being part of what it stands for," Borders said. "I want to thank Adam (Silver) for giving me the opportunity and support to help grow this league. I am most proud of the W players for their amazing talents on the court and their dedication to making an impact in their communities. I look forward to continuing my support for the W in my new role with Time's Up. I will always be the W's biggest advocate and fan."

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will serve as the WNBA's interim president until the league hires a full-time replacement.

