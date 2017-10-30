WNBA star Breanna Stewart says she was sexually abused as a child
Breanna Stewart shares an emotional and powerful story about her history of being abused as a child
Breanna Stewart, an NCAA Champion at UCONN and current forward for the Seattle Storm of the WNBA, penned an emotional essay in The Players' Truibune on Monday. The short piece in which he described as "one of the most difficult things" she's ever done was titled "Me Too," in reference to the social media movement meant to raise awareness of sexual assault.
Stewart publicly shared her story about how she was sexually abused as a child for multiple years by a man "who lived in one of the houses" where she lived and how she used basketball as a safe space for that. It is emotional and powerful.
"In some ways, I'm still the same 11-year-old who just wanted to go to practice. I've never been to therapy. I didn't want to talk about it. I didn't want to relive it. It's something I've tried to tuck away as far back on the shelf as I could. But that only works to an extent. I've cried. I cry most after I tell someone who's important to me. Talking about what I went through, explaining all of it -- it guts me. I'm forced to relive it. That's when it hits that what happened is real. It wasn't just an awful nightmare. It wasn't some other life I lived at another time."
Like Stewart, multiple other female athletes have used the "Me Too" movement as a chance to reveal their history of being sexually abused. This includes gymnast McKayla Maroney, soccer star Abby Wambach, and Atlanta Dream point guard Layshia Clarendon.
-
Power Rankings: Pistons crash the party
Meanwhile, the Magic and Pistons are turning the East upside down
-
Lue calls loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
The Cavs have now lost three games in a row and four of the last five
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
Check back for all the NBA scores, highlights and updates throughout the afternoon and nig...
-
Kerr confused by $25K fine for Draymond
The NBA fined Green for his role in the scuffle between the Warriors and Wizards on Friday...
-
76ers' Fultz (shoulder) out indefinitely
Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely while he recovers from his shoulder injury
-
NBA hands out punishments for fight
The NBA hands suspensions and fines for the players involved in the Wizards-Warriors scuff...
Add a Comment