WNBA star Breanna Stewart says she was sexually abused as a child

Gold Medalist Breanna Stewart wrote about her history of handling sexual abuse, in The Players' Tribune USATSI

Breanna Stewart, an NCAA Champion at UCONN and current forward for the Seattle Storm of the WNBA, penned an emotional essay in The Players' Truibune on Monday. The short piece in which he described as "one of the most difficult things" she's ever done was titled "Me Too," in reference to the social media movement meant to raise awareness of sexual assault.

There is no easy way to tell you. But it’s time. #MeToo https://t.co/HnwugEWtJF — Breanna Stewart (@bre_stewart30) October 30, 2017

Stewart publicly shared her story about how she was sexually abused as a child for multiple years by a man "who lived in one of the houses" where she lived and how she used basketball as a safe space for that. It is emotional and powerful.

"In some ways, I'm still the same 11-year-old who just wanted to go to practice. I've never been to therapy. I didn't want to talk about it. I didn't want to relive it. It's something I've tried to tuck away as far back on the shelf as I could. But that only works to an extent. I've cried. I cry most after I tell someone who's important to me. Talking about what I went through, explaining all of it -- it guts me. I'm forced to relive it. That's when it hits that what happened is real. It wasn't just an awful nightmare. It wasn't some other life I lived at another time."

Like Stewart, multiple other female athletes have used the "Me Too" movement as a chance to reveal their history of being sexually abused. This includes gymnast McKayla Maroney, soccer star Abby Wambach, and Atlanta Dream point guard Layshia Clarendon.